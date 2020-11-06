In last trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 31,924,102 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.03 trading at $3.57 or 9.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.28 Billion. That closing price of DKNG’s stock is at a discount of -49.18% from its 52-week high price of $64.19 and is indicating a premium of 76.67% from its 52-week low price of $10.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.61 in the current quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.05%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $43.60- price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 302.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.15% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of -28.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.92 Million shares which calculate 0.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +76.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.01% for stock’s current value.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $131.75 Million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $207.82 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 392 institutions for DraftKings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DKNG for having 22.64 Million shares of worth $753.03 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Raine Capital Llc, which was holding about 21.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $722.27 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7531131 shares of worth $250.49 Million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.7 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $222.98 Million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.