In last trading session, Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw 1,342,997 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at -$0.01 or -0.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.58 Million. That closing price of CETX’s stock is at a discount of -257.14% from its 52-week high price of $3.75 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.94%, in the last five days CETX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 02 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 15.32% to its value on the day. Cemtrex, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.67% in past 5-day. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) showed a performance of -8.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 478.2 Million shares which calculate 365.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 233.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 233.33% for stock’s current value.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -68.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Cemtrex, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc is the top institutional holder at CETX for having 68.43 Thousand shares of worth $75.95 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 48.23 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.09 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 22059 shares of worth $36.18 Thousand or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.3 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.72 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.