In recent trading session, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw 4,148,144 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at $0.16 or 19.16% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $36.29 Million. That current trading price of UTSI’s stock is at a discount of -199.02% from its 52-week high price of $3.05 and is indicating a premium of 19.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 281.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 709.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.16%, in the last five days UTSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $1.19 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -65.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.79% in past 5-day. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) showed a performance of -6.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.21 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $24.65 Million and $13.91 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -59.4% while estimating it to be -28.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -182.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at UTSI for having 1.15 Million shares of worth $2.02 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), which was holding about 61.72 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.01 Thousand.