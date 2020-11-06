In last trading session, BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw 1,184,069 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.01 or 1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.2 Million. That closing price of BKYI’s stock is at a discount of -514.29% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.72%, in the last five days BKYI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 02 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 2.33% to its value on the day. BIO-key International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.1% in past 5-day. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) showed a performance of -1.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 Million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BIO-key International, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -55.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.3% in the current quarter and calculating 88.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $910Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.35 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $453Million and $535Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 100.9% while estimating it to be 152.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for BIO-key International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BKYI for having 184.8 Thousand shares of worth $164.47 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 78.06 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.47 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 78056 shares of worth $69.47 Thousand or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.92 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.18 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.