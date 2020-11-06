In last trading session, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw 2,959,023 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.07 trading at $1.07 or 13.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $198.69 Million. That closing price of BGFV’s stock is at a discount of -7.17% from its 52-week high price of $9.72 and is indicating a premium of 92.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.37%, in the last five days BGFV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $9.43-3 price level, adding 3.82% to its value on the day. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s shares saw a change of 202.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.73% in past 5-day. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) showed a performance of 13.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.69 Million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +619.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -9.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 456.2% in the current quarter and calculating 130% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $271.32 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $245.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $244.09 Million and $217.74 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.2% while estimating it to be 12.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 337.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.54%

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and October 27, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 7.94%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp is the top institutional holder at BGFV for having 1.5 Million shares of worth $2.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 576882 shares of worth $1.12 Million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 392.34 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.2 Million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.