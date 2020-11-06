In last trading session, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw 1,449,863 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.4 trading at -$0.26 or -15.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.01 Million. That closing price of BBGI’s stock is at a discount of -267.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 17.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.66%, in the last five days BBGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the stock touched $2.05 price level, adding 31.71% to its value on the day. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.9% in past 5-day. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) showed a performance of 12.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 179.19 Million shares which calculate 80.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 114.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +114.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 114.29% for stock’s current value.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -42.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -94.1% in the current quarter and calculating 40.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -23.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35 institutions for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gamco Investors Inc is the top institutional holder at BBGI for having 1.04 Million shares of worth $2.52 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Teton Advisors, Inc, which was holding about 834Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.03 Million.

On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 834000 shares of worth $2.03 Million or 7.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 654.89 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.59 Million in the company or a holder of 5.77% of company’s stock.