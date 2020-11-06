In last trading session, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw 1,602,371 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.98 trading at -$4.52 or -8.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.86 Billion. That closing price of AXNX’s stock is at a discount of -10.9% from its 52-week high price of $52.1 and is indicating a premium of 67.54% from its 52-week low price of $15.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 433.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 529.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.78%, in the last five days AXNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $51.50- price level, adding 8.78% to its value on the day. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.87% in past 5-day. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) showed a performance of -2.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.39 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.07% while that of industry is -1.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.3% in the current quarter and calculating 14% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 599.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.38 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.46 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $9.95 Million and $26.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 205.4% while estimating it to be 27.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -139.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 214 institutions for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AXNX for having 2.55 Million shares of worth $89.61 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.43 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.44 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Baron Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1000000 shares of worth $42.26 Million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 950Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $33.35 Million in the company or a holder of 2.4% of company’s stock.