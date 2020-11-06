In recent trading session, Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw 11,817,423 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.97 trading at -$10.93 or -68.74% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $163.29 Million. That current trading price of ASMB’s stock is at a discount of -460.16% from its 52-week high price of $27.84 and is indicating a premium of 1.81% from its 52-week low price of $4.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 332.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 245.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -68.74%, in the last five days ASMB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $16.40- price level, adding 69.82% to its value on the day. Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -66.42% in past 5-day. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) showed a performance of -69.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.9 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.2% while that of industry is -11.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.2% in the current quarter and calculating 11.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 235.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.76 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.83 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $4.77 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -21.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 179 institutions for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at ASMB for having 3.18 Million shares of worth $74.05 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.55 Million.

On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1626364 shares of worth $35.57 Million or 4.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 842.71 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $19.65 Million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.