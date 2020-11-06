In recent trading session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw 1,981,036 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.07 or 14.65% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $8.34 Million. That current trading price of ARTL’s stock is at a discount of -689.82% from its 52-week high price of $4.423 and is indicating a premium of 19.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.451. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 984.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.65%, in the last five days ARTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $0.5641 price level, adding 1.22% to its value on the day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.71% in past 5-day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) showed a performance of -44.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 309.7 Million shares which calculate 216.57 days to cover the short interests.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -336.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARTL for having 14.22 Thousand shares of worth $17.21 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.