In last trading session, Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw 1,065,908 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at $0.17 or 14.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.94 Million. That closing price of AMRH’s stock is at a discount of -295.52% from its 52-week high price of $5.3 and is indicating a premium of 53.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.626. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 292.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 409.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.04%, in the last five days AMRH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $1.37 price level, adding 2.19% to its value on the day. Ameri Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.51% in past 5-day. Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) showed a performance of 9.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.85 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Ameri Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at AMRH for having 45.05 Thousand shares of worth $69.83 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 10.79 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.72 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10788 shares of worth $13.7 Thousand or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.33 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.36 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.