In last trading session, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw 23,183,884 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.21 trading at $4.23 or 24.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.57 Million. That closing price of APVO’s stock is at a discount of -24.47% from its 52-week high price of $26.4 and is indicating a premium of 86.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 958.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.05 in the current quarter.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.91%, in the last five days APVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $26.40- price level, adding 19.66% to its value on the day. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 131.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 221.85% in past 5-day. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) showed a performance of 174.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 84.89 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +98.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.16% for stock’s current value.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +237.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -52.32% while that of industry is 13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.5% in the current quarter and calculating 11.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -94.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $560Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $710Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $9.01 Million and $9.03 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -93.8% while estimating it to be -92.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at APVO for having 227.97 Thousand shares of worth $1.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., which was holding about 158.74 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.33 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 34832 shares of worth $290.85 Thousand or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.94 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $199.87 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.