In recent trading session, YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) saw 2,261,291 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.53 trading at $5.11 or 9.94% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.95 Billion. That current trading price of YETI’s stock is at a discount of -1.57% from its 52-week high price of $57.42 and is indicating a premium of 72.97% from its 52-week low price of $15.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 972.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.94%, in the last five days YETI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $57.22- price level, adding 3.16% to its value on the day. YETI Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 59.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.05% in past 5-day. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) showed a performance of 14.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.43 Million shares which calculate 6.8 days to cover the short interests.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that YETI Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +81.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20% while that of industry is -0.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.3% in the current quarter and calculating 16.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $260.23 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $340.38 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $229.12 Million and $297.6 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.6% while estimating it to be 14.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 116.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 129.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 372 institutions for YETI Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at YETI for having 10.34 Million shares of worth $441.91 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 9.91 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $423.6 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4995963 shares of worth $226.42 Million or 5.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.64 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $210.49 Million in the company or a holder of 5.34% of company’s stock.