In last trading session, O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) saw 2,308,973 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.59 trading at $1.03 or 15.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $204.96 Million. That closing price of OIIM’s stock is at a discount of -10.01% from its 52-week high price of $8.35 and is indicating a premium of 87.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 573.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 263.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For O2Micro International Limited (OIIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.7%, in the last five days OIIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $8.35-9 price level, adding 9.1% to its value on the day. O2Micro International Limited’s shares saw a change of 333.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.53% in past 5-day. O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) showed a performance of 123.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.59 Million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +5.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.4% for stock’s current value.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that O2Micro International Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +475% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -195.65% while that of industry is 0.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20% in the current quarter and calculating 150% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $17.86 Million and $15.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.5% while estimating it to be 50.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -343.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for O2Micro International Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at OIIM for having 3.48 Million shares of worth $5.92 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DnB Asset Management AS, which was holding about 2.9 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.25 Million.

On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1054233 shares of worth $3.51 Million or 4.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 984.43 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.28 Million in the company or a holder of 3.79% of company’s stock.