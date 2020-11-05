In recent trading session, Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw 1,422,085 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $1 trading at -$0.02 or -1.96% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $60Million. That current trading price of YTRA’s stock is at a discount of -329% from its 52-week high price of $4.29 and is indicating a premium of 45.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.543. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 613.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 572.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.96%, in the last five days YTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 02 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 4.3% to its value on the day. Yatra Online, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.45% in past 5-day. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) showed a performance of 32.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.01 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30 institutions for Yatra Online, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at YTRA for having 5.32 Million shares of worth $3.61 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, which was holding about 5.13 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.49 Million.

On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 105000 shares of worth $71.32 Thousand or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56.19 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $38.99 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.