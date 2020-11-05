In last trading session, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw 1,008,494 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at -$0.01 or -0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.08 Million. That closing price of WEI’s stock is at a discount of -281.07% from its 52-week high price of $6.44 and is indicating a premium of 56.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weidai Ltd. (WEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.59%, in the last five days WEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $2.47 price level, adding 31.58% to its value on the day. Weidai Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -45.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.85% in past 5-day. Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) showed a performance of 106.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.64 Million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -54.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Weidai Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at WEI for having 220.33 Thousand shares of worth $286.43 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 10.9 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.17 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Central Investment Port-Emerging Markets Equity Central Fd and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14900 shares of worth $19.37 Thousand or 0.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.03 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.