In last trading session, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) saw 2,946,477 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at -$0.06 or -3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.21 Million. That closing price of VTVT’s stock is at a discount of -145.93% from its 52-week high price of $4.23 and is indicating a premium of 21.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.349. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 439.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.37%, in the last five days VTVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $2 price level, adding 14% to its value on the day. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.44% in past 5-day. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) showed a performance of -1.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 306.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +365.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 248.84% for stock’s current value.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54 institutions for vTv Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC is the top institutional holder at VTVT for having 1.06 Million shares of worth $2.39 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 469.39 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.06 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 303148 shares of worth $682.08 Thousand or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 152.92 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $270.67 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.