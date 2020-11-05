In last trading session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw 1,569,412 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.23 trading at $0.44 or 7.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $454.49 Million. That closing price of VKTX’s stock is at a discount of -42.38% from its 52-week high price of $8.87 and is indicating a premium of 47.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 214.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +542.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 92.62% for stock’s current value.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 204 institutions for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at VKTX for having 8.46 Million shares of worth $61.02 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.52 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3733171 shares of worth $21.73 Million or 5.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.25 Million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.