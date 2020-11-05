In last trading session, Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) saw 1,723,891 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.01 trading at $2.08 or 10.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $306.64 Million. That closing price of HEAR’s stock is at a discount of 0.29% from its 52-week high price of $20.95 and is indicating a premium of 80.72% from its 52-week low price of $4.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 342.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 543.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.99%, in the last five days HEAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $21.47- price level, adding 2.14% to its value on the day. Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares saw a change of 122.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.2% in past 5-day. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) showed a performance of 15.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.21 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.05% for stock’s current value.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Turtle Beach Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +82.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.46% while that of industry is 12.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 204.5% in the current quarter and calculating -36.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.73 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $107.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $46.72 Million and $101.76 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 85.6% while estimating it to be 5.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -58.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18%

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 158 institutions for Turtle Beach Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HEAR for having 949.5 Thousand shares of worth $13.98 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Systematic Financial Management, L.P., which was holding about 641.9 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.45 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 346228 shares of worth $5.1 Million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 286.99 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.22 Million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.