In last trading session, The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw 1,217,157 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $632.42 trading at $46.34 or 7.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.7 Billion. That closing price of TTD’s stock is at a discount of -6.73% from its 52-week high price of $675 and is indicating a premium of 78.5% from its 52-week low price of $136. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 677.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.91%, in the last five days TTD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $647.95 price level, adding 2.4% to its value on the day. The Trade Desk, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 143.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.02% in past 5-day. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) showed a performance of 13.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.83 Million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $534.19 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -15.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $257 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $750. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.36% for stock’s current value.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Trade Desk, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +96.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.09% while that of industry is 12.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -42.7% in the current quarter and calculating -29.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $180.78 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $252.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $163.79 Million and $215.94 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.4% while estimating it to be 16.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.16% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 755 institutions for The Trade Desk, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TTD for having 3.81 Million shares of worth $1.55 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.22 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1166794 shares of worth $474.3 Million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 858.72 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $349.07 Million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.