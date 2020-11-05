In last trading session, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw 1,180,283 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.06 trading at -$6.03 or -16.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $734.61 Million. That closing price of TRHC’s stock is at a discount of -124.47% from its 52-week high price of $69.72 and is indicating a premium of -6.37% from its 52-week low price of $33.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 268.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 359.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -16.26%, in the last five days TRHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the stock touched $37.44- price level, adding 17.04% to its value on the day. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.63% in past 5-day. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) showed a performance of -28.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.31 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -49.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -75.95% while that of industry is 1.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -30.8% in the current quarter and calculating 900% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.92 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $83.95 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $73.22 Million and $72.83 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.8% while estimating it to be 15.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 264 institutions for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TRHC for having 3.11 Million shares of worth $170.47 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.38 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.61 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1296830 shares of worth $52.87 Million or 5.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 934.73 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $47.3 Million in the company or a holder of 4.07% of company’s stock.