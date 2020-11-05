In last trading session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) saw 3,295,656 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.2 trading at $1.53 or 9.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $941.85 Million. That closing price of IPOB’s stock is at a discount of -48.35% from its 52-week high price of $27 and is indicating a premium of 42.03% from its 52-week low price of $10.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II that are currently holding shares of the company. LH Capital Markets, LLC is the top institutional holder at IPOB for having 2.65 Million shares of worth $31.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 1.5 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.63 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 499998 shares of worth $5.87 Million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43.98 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $835.18 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.