In recent trading session, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw 2,948,263 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $147.6 trading at $8.07 or 5.78% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $24.82 Billion. That current trading price of SWKS’s stock is at a discount of -7.46% from its 52-week high price of $158.61 and is indicating a premium of 54% from its 52-week low price of $67.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.06 in the current quarter.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.78%, in the last five days SWKS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $147.98 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.5% in past 5-day. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) showed a performance of -2.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 Million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $158.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $103 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.22% for stock’s current value.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +31.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.56% while that of industry is 21.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.6% in the current quarter and calculating 25.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 Billion for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $903.09 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $880.6 Million and $766.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.5% while estimating it to be 17.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.65%

SWKS Dividends

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 21 and January 25, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.43%, the share has a forward dividend of 2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.44%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1211 institutions for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SWKS for having 18.7 Million shares of worth $2.39 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.98 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.79 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4750159 shares of worth $607.36 Million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.14 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $529.43 Million in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.