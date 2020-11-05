In last trading session, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) saw 2,642,223 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.16 trading at -$0.18 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.96 Billion. That closing price of PFGC’s stock is at a discount of -46.64% from its 52-week high price of $54.49 and is indicating a premium of 80.06% from its 52-week low price of $7.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.48%, in the last five days PFGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $38.32- price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. Performance Food Group Company’s shares saw a change of -27.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.94% in past 5-day. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) showed a performance of 3.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 Million shares which calculate 2.33 days to cover the short interests.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Performance Food Group Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +55.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.57% while that of industry is 30.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -75.4% in the current quarter and calculating -48.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.99 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.92 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.08 Billion and $6.07 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15% while estimating it to be 14% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -163.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.87%

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 334 institutions for Performance Food Group Company that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PFGC for having 19.87 Million shares of worth $579.05 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 18.54 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $540.13 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4500578 shares of worth $126.11 Million or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $110.35 Million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.