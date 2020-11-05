In recent trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw 31,768,446 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.74 trading at $1.02 or 9.51% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $18.22 Billion. That current trading price of PLTR’s stock is at a discount of -3.32% from its 52-week high price of $12.13 and is indicating a premium of 24.19% from its 52-week low price of $8.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.82% for stock’s current value.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $279.36 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $296.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%