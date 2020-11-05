In recent trading session, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw 1,023,573 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at $0.06 or 7.54% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $105.58 Million. That current trading price of OTLK’s stock is at a discount of -104.71% from its 52-week high price of $1.74 and is indicating a premium of 41.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.499. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 414.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.54%, in the last five days OTLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $0.915 price level, adding 5.25% to its value on the day. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 46.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.7% in past 5-day. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) showed a performance of 22.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 Million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 517.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +841.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 282.35% for stock’s current value.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +11.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.68% while that of industry is 13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating 87.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -98.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $320Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $5.85 Million and $440Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -97.8% while estimating it to be -27.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. LVW Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at OTLK for having 1.74 Million shares of worth $1.26 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 536.26 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $691.78 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 307542 shares of worth $396.73 Thousand or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 223.7 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $288.58 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.