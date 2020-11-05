In recent trading session, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw 34,841,100 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.16 trading at $1.65 or 109.27% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $62.61 Million. That current trading price of ONCT’s stock is at a discount of -99.05% from its 52-week high price of $6.29 and is indicating a premium of 52.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 84.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 153.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +153.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 153.16% for stock’s current value.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $620Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $800Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONCT for having 1.26 Million shares of worth $3.57 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Creative Planning, which was holding about 487.74 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 214040 shares of worth $607.87 Thousand or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 64.18 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $182.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.