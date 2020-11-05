In last trading session, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw 1,334,970 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.18 trading at $0.82 or 3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $754.57 Million. That closing price of NLS’s stock is at a discount of -9.81% from its 52-week high price of $27.65 and is indicating a premium of 95.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nautilus, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +370.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -294.12% while that of industry is 15.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 188.9% in the current quarter and calculating 75% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $115.67 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $125.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $77.34 Million and $104.17 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 49.6% while estimating it to be 20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -750.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 159 institutions for Nautilus, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NLS for having 2.22 Million shares of worth $20.56 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.78 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.46 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 817099 shares of worth $7.57 Million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 600.46 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.3 Million in the company or a holder of 2% of company’s stock.