In last trading session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) saw 3,654,763 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.4 trading at $0.71 or 9.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.61 Billion. That closing price of MPLN’s stock is at a discount of -24.64% from its 52-week high price of $10.47 and is indicating a premium of 16.07% from its 52-week low price of $7.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.23%, in the last five days MPLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $8.45-0 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. MultiPlan Corporation’s shares saw a change of -13.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12% in past 5-day. MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) showed a performance of -15.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.52 Million shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +78.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 78.57% for stock’s current value.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $222.76 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $238.71 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%