In last trading session, MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw 1,319,889 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.11 trading at $1.9 or 3.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.85 Billion. That closing price of MTZ’s stock is at a discount of -40.2% from its 52-week high price of $73.06 and is indicating a premium of 56.8% from its 52-week low price of $22.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 717.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MasTec, Inc. (MTZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.69 in the current quarter.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.78%, in the last five days MTZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $52.44- price level, adding 0.63% to its value on the day. MasTec, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.68% in past 5-day. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) showed a performance of 22.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.76 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +53.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.63% for stock’s current value.

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MasTec, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +49.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.99% while that of industry is 12.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30% in the current quarter and calculating 8.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -8.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.85 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.56 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.71 Billion and $1.42 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.1% while estimating it to be 10.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.25%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 470 institutions for MasTec, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MTZ for having 7.53 Million shares of worth $337.79 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $281.93 Million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1935259 shares of worth $89.43 Million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $70.89 Million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.