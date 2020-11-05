In last trading session, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) saw 949,890 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.26 trading at -$2.68 or -11.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $965.69 Million. That closing price of DYN’s stock is at a discount of -27.52% from its 52-week high price of $27.11 and is indicating a premium of 26.62% from its 52-week low price of $15.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 291.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.87 in the current quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +121.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 27% for stock’s current value.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -208.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Health Sciences Tr are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8595 shares of worth $173.53 Thousand or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.65 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $154.45 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.