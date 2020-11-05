In last trading session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw 6,812,795 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.54 trading at -$0.5 or -8.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.94 Billion. That closing price of CRON’s stock is at a discount of -62.45% from its 52-week high price of $9 and is indicating a premium of 27.8% from its 52-week low price of $4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.28%, in the last five days CRON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the stock touched $6.13-9 price level, adding 9.62% to its value on the day. Cronos Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.28% in past 5-day. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) showed a performance of 10.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.39 Million shares which calculate 13.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.47% for stock’s current value.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 337 institutions for Cronos Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Chescapmanager LLC is the top institutional holder at CRON for having 8.87 Million shares of worth $53.33 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 8.1 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.67 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8126613 shares of worth $48.84 Million or 2.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.19 Million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.