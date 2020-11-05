In last trading session, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw 1,443,221 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.58 trading at $2.48 or 6.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.8 Billion. That closing price of IOVA’s stock is at a discount of -4.83% from its 52-week high price of $41.49 and is indicating a premium of 52.75% from its 52-week low price of $18.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 908.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.68%, in the last five days IOVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $39.83- price level, adding 0.63% to its value on the day. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.4% in past 5-day. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) showed a performance of 25.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.16 Million shares which calculate 10.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.57% for stock’s current value.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 364 institutions for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IOVA for having 12.23 Million shares of worth $335.67 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 11.81 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $324.17 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3843729 shares of worth $111.74 Million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.7 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $101.52 Million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.