In last trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw 5,309,791 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.08 trading at $0.52 or 2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.24 Billion. That closing price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -178.27% from its 52-week high price of $58.66 and is indicating a premium of 54.93% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.53%, in the last five days HYLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $22.44- price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 111.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.4% in past 5-day. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) showed a performance of -46.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.88 Million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +28.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.36% for stock’s current value.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%