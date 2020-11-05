In last trading session, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw 1,916,756 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.01 or 3.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.34 Million. That closing price of HJLI’s stock is at a discount of -174.19% from its 52-week high price of $0.85 and is indicating a premium of 31.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.211. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.15%, in the last five days HJLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $0.3665 price level, adding 15.91% to its value on the day. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.39% in past 5-day. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) showed a performance of -28.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 Million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 577.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +577.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 577.42% for stock’s current value.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HJLI for having 270.12 Thousand shares of worth $104.24 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 52.7 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.34 Thousand.