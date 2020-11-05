In recent trading session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw 67,640,643 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.11 trading at $2.21 or 116.32% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $140.14 Million. That current trading price of HOFV’s stock is at a discount of -257.66% from its 52-week high price of $14.7 and is indicating a premium of 57.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 120.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 249.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 116.32%, in the last five days HOFV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $6.45 price level, adding 28.06% to its value on the day. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s shares saw a change of -56.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 139.18% in past 5-day. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) showed a performance of 120.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 539.11 Million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -103.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 86.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at HOFV for having 51.42 Thousand shares of worth $128.04 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.