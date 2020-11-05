In recent trading session, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) saw 2,282,117 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.9 trading at $0.07 or 8.07% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $311.82 Million. That current trading price of GPL’s stock is at a discount of -18.89% from its 52-week high price of $1.07 and is indicating a premium of 74.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.07%, in the last five days GPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $0.8971 price level, adding 0.23% to its value on the day. Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares saw a change of 75.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.17% in past 5-day. Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) showed a performance of 0.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.66 Million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.36 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33% while estimating it to be 3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -458.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61 institutions for Great Panther Mining Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GPL for having 17.53 Million shares of worth $8.77 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 9.01 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.51 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18893498 shares of worth $16.78 Million or 5.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.69 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.83 Million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.