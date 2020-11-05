In last trading session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) saw 1,522,655 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.2 trading at -$0.01 or -6.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.41 Million. That closing price of GTE’s stock is at a discount of -590% from its 52-week high price of $1.38 and is indicating a premium of 10% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.83%, in the last five days GTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 10.05% to its value on the day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.49% in past 5-day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) showed a performance of -13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 973.22 Million shares which calculate 484.19 days to cover the short interests.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190.43 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180.64 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2019. Company posted $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 49.7% while estimating it to be 30.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -57.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102 institutions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp is the top institutional holder at GTE for having 83.28 Million shares of worth $28.83 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 22.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 41.55 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.38 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7957624 shares of worth $2.31 Million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $802.19 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.