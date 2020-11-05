In recent trading session, Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw 5,036,257 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.12 trading at -$0.31 or -4.17% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.22 Billion. That current trading price of GLUU’s stock is at a discount of -52.39% from its 52-week high price of $10.85 and is indicating a premium of 44.1% from its 52-week low price of $3.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.17%, in the last five days GLUU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $7.54-5 price level, adding 5.84% to its value on the day. Glu Mobile Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.4% in past 5-day. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) showed a performance of -7.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.11 Million shares which calculate 3.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +82.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26.4% for stock’s current value.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $136.25 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $127.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $120.4 Million and $108.39 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.2% while estimating it to be 17.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 160.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 340 institutions for Glu Mobile Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GLUU for having 19.49 Million shares of worth $180.64 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.21 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.94 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9119820 shares of worth $69.99 Million or 5.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $37.04 Million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.