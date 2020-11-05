In recent trading session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 1,316,390 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.03 trading at $2.13 or 6.89% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.78 Billion. That current trading price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -24.1% from its 52-week high price of $40.99 and is indicating a premium of 75.3% from its 52-week low price of $8.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.89%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $33.60- price level, adding 0.75% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 223.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.61% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of 21.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.21 Million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $316.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 859.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $261.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $382.93. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1059.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 693.1% for stock’s current value.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Futu Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +171.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating -40% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 144.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 198.1% while estimating it to be 149.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 266.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.91%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for Futu Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 384.6 Thousand shares of worth $9.1 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 309.1 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.32 Million.

On the other hand, Innovator IBD 50 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 61073 shares of worth $1.75 Million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59.29 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.91 Million in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.