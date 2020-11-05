In recent trading session, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw 2,374,916 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $103.16 trading at $4.66 or 4.73% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $14.6 Billion. That current trading price of EXPE’s stock is at a discount of -20.92% from its 52-week high price of $124.74 and is indicating a premium of 60.49% from its 52-week low price of $40.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.73%, in the last five days EXPE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $106.74 price level, adding 3.67% to its value on the day. Expedia Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.99% in past 5-day. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) showed a performance of 11.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.08 Million shares which calculate 6.28 days to cover the short interests.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Expedia Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +48.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -223.9% while that of industry is 5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -162.1% in the current quarter and calculating 24.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -53.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.44 Billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.56 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.75 Billion and $2.21 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -47.5% while estimating it to be -29.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 850 institutions for Expedia Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EXPE for having 14.75 Million shares of worth $1.21 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.54 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $784.04 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3866685 shares of worth $317.84 Million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $276.38 Million in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.