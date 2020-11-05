In recent trading session, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw 1,846,498 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.08 trading at $0.84 or 3.78% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $10.34 Billion. That current trading price of EQH’s stock is at a discount of -18.28% from its 52-week high price of $27.3 and is indicating a premium of 57.15% from its 52-week low price of $9.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.18 in the current quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.78%, in the last five days EQH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $23.23- price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.24% in past 5-day. Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) showed a performance of 19.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.96 Million shares which calculate 6.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +38.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.01% for stock’s current value.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equitable Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +27.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.45% while that of industry is 1.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -14.5% in the current quarter and calculating -13.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.34 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.41 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $3.44 Billion and $1.69 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -2.9% while estimating it to be 101.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -211.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.66%

EQH Dividends

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.1%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 501 institutions for Equitable Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at EQH for having 50.22 Million shares of worth $968.82 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 44.33 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $855.05 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13392538 shares of worth $258.34 Million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.74 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $226.47 Million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.