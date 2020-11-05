In recent trading session, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) saw 2,547,083 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $146.14 trading at -$2.45 or -1.65% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $139.29 Billion. That current trading price of LLY’s stock is at a discount of -16.84% from its 52-week high price of $170.75 and is indicating a premium of 24.05% from its 52-week low price of $111. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.03 in the current quarter.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.65%, in the last five days LLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $151.98 price level, adding 3.54% to its value on the day. Eli Lilly and Company’s shares saw a change of 11.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.6% in past 5-day. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) showed a performance of -0.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.28 Million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $170.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $143 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +36.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.15% for stock’s current value.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eli Lilly and Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.2% while that of industry is 7.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.3% in the current quarter and calculating 6.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.59 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.41 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $6.11 Billion and $5.86 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.9% while estimating it to be 9.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.4%

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 29 and January 29, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.99%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.96 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.31%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2279 institutions for Eli Lilly and Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Lilly Endowment, Inc is the top institutional holder at LLY for having 111.13 Million shares of worth $16.45 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 71.61 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.76 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 24534488 shares of worth $4.03 Billion or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.76 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.57 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.