In last trading session, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw 1,821,174 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at $0.01 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $214.31 Million. That closing price of DBVT’s stock is at a discount of -551.69% from its 52-week high price of $13.49 and is indicating a premium of 34.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days DBVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 02 when the stock touched $2.61-2 price level, adding 20.69% to its value on the day. DBV Technologies S.A.’s shares saw a change of -80.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50% in past 5-day. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) showed a performance of 21.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 174.29 Million shares which calculate 93.2 days to cover the short interests.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.74%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55 institutions for DBV Technologies S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at DBVT for having 14.61 Million shares of worth $64.16 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 7.32 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.13 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Meridian Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1396307 shares of worth $5.74 Million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.21 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.29 Million in the company or a holder of 1.1% of company’s stock.