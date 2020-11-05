In last trading session, Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) saw 995,935 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.58 trading at $0.09 or 0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.4 Billion. That closing price of CVA’s stock is at a discount of -52.46% from its 52-week high price of $16.13 and is indicating a premium of 37.9% from its 52-week low price of $6.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 979.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.86%, in the last five days CVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $10.77- price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. Covanta Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -28.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.85% in past 5-day. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) showed a performance of 33.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.54 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Covanta Holding Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +46.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -600% while that of industry is -7.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -111.1% in the current quarter and calculating 37.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $487.6 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $473.38 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $485Million and $468Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.5% while estimating it to be 1.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -93.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

CVA Dividends

Covanta Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 29 and October 29, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.43%.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 317 institutions for Covanta Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Chai Trust Co LLC is the top institutional holder at CVA for having 12.95 Million shares of worth $124.18 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.54 Million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5066966 shares of worth $47.83 Million or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.29 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $31.54 Million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.