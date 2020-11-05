In last trading session, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw 1,503,162 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.08 trading at -$0.19 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59 Billion. That closing price of TROX’s stock is at a discount of -11.91% from its 52-week high price of $12.4 and is indicating a premium of 64.17% from its 52-week low price of $3.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.69%, in the last five days TROX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the stock touched $11.50- price level, adding 3.65% to its value on the day. Tronox Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -2.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.06% in past 5-day. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) showed a performance of 34.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.88 Million shares which calculate 5.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +62.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.82% for stock’s current value.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tronox Holdings plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +77.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.77% while that of industry is -13.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -14.3% in the current quarter and calculating -44.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $684.82 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $679.07 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $693Million and $722Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.2% while estimating it to be -5.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50.2%

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 29 and October 29, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.48%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.58%.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 215 institutions for Tronox Holdings plc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TROX for having 9.8 Million shares of worth $70.77 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.33 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.14 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3518574 shares of worth $26.81 Million or 2.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.35 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17Million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.