In last trading session, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw 1,027,517 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.82 trading at $2.85 or 12.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.5 Billion. That closing price of JELD’s stock is at a discount of -10.07% from its 52-week high price of $27.32 and is indicating a premium of 75.58% from its 52-week low price of $6.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 552.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 553.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.97%, in the last five days JELD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $24.92- price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.02% in past 5-day. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) showed a performance of 5.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.41 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +101.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.17% while that of industry is 15.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 76.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -3% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.03 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.07 Billion and $979.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2% while estimating it to be 4.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.1%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 204 institutions for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at JELD for having 7.13 Million shares of worth $114.85 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 6.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.33 Million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Selected Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4353324 shares of worth $91.64 Million or 4.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.76 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $54.15 Million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.