In last trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw 1,903,470 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at -$0.02 or -3.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.83 Million. That closing price of NVIV’s stock is at a discount of -2956.6% from its 52-week high price of $16.2 and is indicating a premium of 5.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 616.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.62%, in the last five days NVIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $0.5701 price level, adding 7.05% to its value on the day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -92.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.75% in past 5-day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) showed a performance of -62.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 286.05 Million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6975.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6975.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6975.47% for stock’s current value.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVIV for having 93.24 Thousand shares of worth $146.85 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, which was holding about 81.49 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.72 Thousand.