In last trading session, Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw 3,635,934 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $136.2 trading at $5.75 or 4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.17 Billion. That closing price of ETSY’s stock is at a discount of -13.72% from its 52-week high price of $154.88 and is indicating a premium of 78.01% from its 52-week low price of $29.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.58 in the current quarter.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.41%, in the last five days ETSY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $138.94 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. Etsy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 207.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.46% in past 5-day. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) showed a performance of 3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.61 Million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $160.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $178. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.67% for stock’s current value.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Etsy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +77.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 188.16% while that of industry is 12.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 132% in the current quarter and calculating 300% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 97.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $504.91 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $372.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $270Million and $220.21 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 87% while estimating it to be 69.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 57.05%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 676 institutions for Etsy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ETSY for having 11.25 Million shares of worth $1.2 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.13 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3380599 shares of worth $359.12 Million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.97 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $315.41 Million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.