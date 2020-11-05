In last trading session, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw 1,766,175 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.1 trading at $1.42 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.98 Billion. That closing price of BLDR’s stock is at a discount of -1.73% from its 52-week high price of $34.69 and is indicating a premium of 73.61% from its 52-week low price of $9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.91 in the current quarter.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days BLDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $34.49- price level, adding 1.13% to its value on the day. Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.77% in past 5-day. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) showed a performance of 1.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.66 Million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.5% for stock’s current value.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Builders FirstSource, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +98.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.92% while that of industry is 3.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 127.5% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.43 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.07 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.76 Billion and $1.79 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.8% while estimating it to be 16% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 379 institutions for Builders FirstSource, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BLDR for having 12.04 Million shares of worth $249.17 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C., which was holding about 10Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $207Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3301325 shares of worth $68.34 Million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $99.93 Million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.