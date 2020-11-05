In recent trading session, bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw 3,716,576 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.11 trading at -$8.44 or -14.42% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.25 Billion. That current trading price of BLUE’s stock is at a discount of -98.28% from its 52-week high price of $99.36 and is indicating a premium of 22.27% from its 52-week low price of $38.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 741.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 676.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$3.09 in the current quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -14.42%, in the last five days BLUE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $59.32- price level, adding 16.38% to its value on the day. bluebird bio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) showed a performance of -11.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.15 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $90.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $196. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +291.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.76% for stock’s current value.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that bluebird bio, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.32% while that of industry is 13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.5% in the current quarter and calculating 11.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 501.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.09 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $10Million and $21.86 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 111% while estimating it to be 30.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 416 institutions for bluebird bio, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at BLUE for having 8.09 Million shares of worth $494.1 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 7.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $441.93 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5493866 shares of worth $296.39 Million or 8.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.34 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $324.06 Million in the company or a holder of 8.06% of company’s stock.